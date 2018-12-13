Filey MP welcomes Scarborough Hospital's £40 million A&E boost

Filey MP Kevin Hollinrake has welcomed the announcement that Scarborough hospital is to receive an extra £40 million to expand the Emergency Department.

Over recent months there has been speculation over the hospital's future, with fears that Scarborough's emergency department could be downgraded. This funding, however, ensures that that won't be the case.

The £40million funding will be used to create a Combined Emergency Assessment Unit, which will help staff to assess patients more quickly and make sure they get the right type of treatment.

The amount comprises £22m for the new unit and £18m for engineering infrastructure upgrade work, including work that will support the emergency department work.

Hearing the news, Mr Hollinrake said “I am delighted with this news and was pleased to be able to offer support for the bid alongside Scarborough MP, Robert Goodwill.

"It will mean that patients, many of whom live in my constituency, will be able to receive a more integrated service, by putting diagnostics, urgent and emergency care services together at the front of the hospital.

"It’s particularly welcome when services are struggling to keep up with the ever-increasing demand.

"It will also ensure that patients are only admitted to hospital when absolutely necessary and if they need specialist care, otherwise they will be treated in the community.”

“This extra funding comes on top of the £20.5 billion per year extra funding for the NHS over the next five years, which is the longest and largest funding settlement in the NHS history and shows that this Government is serious about providing the best possible care for patients.”

Altogether £88.5 million is being spent on upgrading Emergency Departments in four of the region’s hospitals.

In addition to the £40 million for Scarborough Hospital, a further £19.3 million will be spent on Hull Royal Infirmary and £29.2 million on the Diana Princess of Wales and Scunthorpe General Hospitals.

Overall this will mean the Emergency Departments across the region are modernised and will offer a better environment for patients.

Funding will also be spent on new MRI and CT Scanners which will mean that patients can undergo tests more quickly and therefore start their treatment earlier.