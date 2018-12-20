Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston caps super year

Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston has signed off for the year in superb style.

In his last competition of year, the BPO British Record Breakers Championships, held in London, he competed in the bench press, which he won, with an all-time PB and British record of 212.5kg (468lb).

Beniston (pictured above) also won the overall Pound-for-Pound Champion, the David Berg Memorial Shield.

He passed the WPF Referee’s exam, and was appointed to be the BPO’s records chairman, as well as winning the BPO Lifter of the Year award.

This came after a record-filled trip to compete in the WPF World Powerlifting, Bench Press & Deadlift Championships in Moscow.

In Russia he won the 90kg unequipped powerlifting title with world records on the squat, bench press deadlift and total, then went on to win the World Bench Press and World Deadlift titles with world records in both.

This was his 33rd World title in over 32 years of competing, including 10 World Powerlifting Championships, 17 World Bench Press Championships, and six World Deadlift Championships.