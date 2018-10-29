Filey pub reopens following £175,000 make-over

A pub in Filey has reopened after undergoing a six-figure refurbishment.

The Station on Church Street received a £175,000 investment from Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub operator.

The money was used to improve the exterior and interior appearance of the grade-II listed building as well as help towards the development of a wider food menu.

Lincensee Andy Quinn said: “I’m thrilled with the refurbishment and I’m excited for the locals to see the results. This is a lovely local pub that really celebrates its community and I’m excited to see the pub continue to grow and bring in new customers as well as welcome back our Filey regulars.”

The venue has a separate dining room and conservatory and beer garden with chalets where visitors can spend the night.

The American-inspired menu includes pub classics such as steak and ale pie and pulled pork burgers. However, there are also plans to introduce seafood and fish dishes.

Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns, Gary Stafford said: “The pub looks fantastic following the investment. Andy has built a great reputation in the area but is never complacent and it’s fantastic to see The Station continuing to strive to develop for its customers.

"It’s a gem of a pub and a true asset to Filey.”