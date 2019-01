The super blood wolf moon has been photographed by a resident in Filey.

Stargazer Sandra Barber took this picture of the lunar eclipse from her front garden at about 4.50am.

The super blood wolf moon has been sighted in Filey. Picture: Sandra Barber

This rare phenomenon, which was visible in the UK, North and South America, and western and northern Europe, takes place when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. The moon appears to be brighter, closer to Earth than usual and red.

The next chance to witness a similar spectacle, weather permitting, will be in 2029.