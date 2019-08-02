Filey RNLI assist man caught in rip current at Reighton

Filey Lifeboat was launched yesterday afternoon to assist with the recovery of a man struggling in difficult currents off Reighton Gap.

UK Coastguard directly paged for the immediate launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) Braund, following reports of a man caught in a rip current off Reighton Gap, four miles south of Filey.

Within a couple of minutes, the ILB had launched crewed by Matthew Wilkins, Gary Wilson, Vanessa Thomas and Sarah Scrivener.

A short time later, as the boat was approaching the scene, it was confirmed that a surfer had helped to recover the casualty to the beach.

He was placed aboard the ILB which then transferred him to an ambulance which was waiting at Coble Landing, Filey.

John Ward, Lifeboat Press Officer said: “The crew responded very quickly to a direct launch page from the Coastguards which always signals an urgent call.

It was a job well done. Many thanks to everyone who assisted”.