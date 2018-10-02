Filey's new retirement village set to be approved despite public objections

A new retirement village in Filey is set to be given the green light despite a local outcry.

McCarthy and Stone wants to build 59 dwellings, comprising a two-storey block of 39 flats and 20 bungalows on land at Church Cliff Drive. As part of the scheme, it would also need to create a drainage bund to protect the site from flooding.

Nearly 50 people have objected to the plans, stating that the development would spoil the look of the area and that to build it before the long-awaited Filey Flood Alleviation scheme is completed would, in the view of Filey Town Council, not be acceptable.

However, Scarborough Borough Council’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the plans when it meets on Thursday (4th).

The authority’s planning chiefs have written in a report to go before the committee that the housebuilder can have permission for the development so long as it coughs up more than £300,000 in Section 106 agreement cash.

The council wants £300,000 for affordable housing provision and a £31,834.98 contribution towards the borough’s public open spaces.

A public consultation has been held in Filey, which generated an overwhelming negative feedback.

The planning report states: “A public exhibition was held to which 993 local residents and businesses were invited to attend. On the day 127 individuals attended the public exhibition, and feedback forms were available for attendees to record their views.

“Overall, 46 pieces of feedback were received during the consultation process, which represents a 4.7% response rate. There were 31 objectors, 9 supporters and 6 non-committed.”

A further 45 people and the town council objected to the planning application.

One objector wrote: ” As the overwhelming majority of properties in the area are single-storey the proposal for a two storey apartment block is inconsistent.

“The proposed location of the two-storey complex will undermine the character of the area and will gain a position of prominence that will be to the detriment of existing properties.”

A decision will be made on Thursday.