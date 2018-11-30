Filey's Phil Beniston heads to Moscow in world record form

Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston is shaping up for another huge event after starring in recent tournaments.

Beniston is currently training hard for the WPF World Powerlifting Championships in Moscow and he heads into that in outstanding form.

He recently competed in the BPO/IPL Great Britain Championships in Rhyl North Wales.

That was a qualifier for the IPL (International Powerlifting League) World Championships in Las Vegas.

The competition attracted lifters from abroad as well as the UK, including a large team from Holland.

Beniston competed in the 90kg M4 class in the Bench Press and Deadlift Championships.

He won the Bench Press in style with an all-time personal best world record lift of 207.5kg (457lb).

Beniston then went on to win the Deadlift with a new European record of 260kg.

This performance follows Beniston’s win at the BPO British Powerlifting Championships earlier in the year, where he won the Brian Smith Memorial Shield for the overall best Open lifter award, breaking world records on the Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift and Total.