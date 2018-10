Filey Coastguard responded to reports of a suspected 'unconfirmed ordnance' on Filey beach.

Yesterday, parts of the beach were cordoned off and members of the public were urged to "stay well back".

However, after a thorough inspection by the Navy Bomb Disposal team, experts confirmed the object was not an ordnance and was deemed safe.

Filey Coastguard updated the public on social media and thanked everyone for their support.