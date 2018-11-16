Filey Sailing Club volunteer wins top association award

A sailor from Filey was set to be presented with one of the Royal Yachting Association’s most prestigious awards by HRH the Princess Royal, president of the RYA, in recognition of his dedication to the sport.

James Whitehead was nominated for an Outstanding Contribution Award by Filey Sailing Club and selected as a winner by the RYA Honours and Awards Panel.

Filey Sailing Club.

James has been a member of Filey Sailing Club since childhood, and after working away for many years before returning to set up his own business Bay Watersports, volunteered his time to help modernise its facilities.

He became the club’s commodore in 2015 and successfully brought in a £75,000 Sport England grant to refurbish the club house.

Mr Whitehead said: “I’ve enjoyed growing up in the club so it’s nice to now see other youngsters coming through. It’s good fun, and it’s a really friendly club with a very can-do attitude.

“We do everything ourselves because we can’t afford not to! There’s always someone willing to help out and after improving the facilities ashore, it’s somewhere people want to spend their time.”