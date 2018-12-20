Film crew on Scarborough South Bay beach

A camera crew have been working in Scarborough town centre this week, thought to be shooting a horror film for Channel 4.

Details of the production have been kept under wraps but it is understood to be a film called St Maud.

The cast were outside Cafe 55 in Eastborough, earlier in the week and were filming on South Bay beach this morning

An appeal for extras, including a man with a glass eye, was made last month for a film which was due to be shot in the town in December. The casting agency were also looking for local people to play shoppers and pub goers, a fiddler and a man playing snare drum.