Fin the Fish sculpture moves to new location for the winter

Fin the Fish, the metal sculpture which also acts as a recycling bin that arrived on Scarborough’s South Bay this summer, has moved location for the winter months.

The sculpture, created by Yorkshire Water in partnership with the University of Hull, was installed on the beach in Scarborough this August to help tackle plastic pollution in our seas.

The unveiling of the sculpture in August. Picture by Richard Ponter

Beach users were encouraged to dispose of their empty plastic bottles using the sculpture, which helped people to visualise just how much plastic was being used.

The sculpture is now moving to The Deep in Hull where visitors to the aquarium can see the impact of plastic on marine life.

Over the eight weeks Fin was in situ in Scarborough, over 6,000 bottles were collected and recycled by Scarborough Borough Council.

Councillor Janet Jefferson, of Castle Ward, said: “I think it has been very successful with raising awareness to not only the residents but also visitors.

“Fin was emptied every other day during the high season, I think it’s been a tremendous success.

“Whether it should have been a bit more centrally located, opposite the Futurist site maybe where the beach is more densely populated, I’m not sure but people did carry their rubbish to fill him up.

“It’s a novel idea that draws home the necessity to dispose of single-use plastic properly.

“We’ve been very forward thinking, particularly with schools, where we’re trying to build [plastics] into the curriculum."

Cllr Jefferson added that she had spoken to representatives from the University of Hull and Yorkshire Water who were looking into funding a similar sculpture on North Bay.

Fin was created as part of Yorkshire Water’s Do Your Bit campaign to showcase that plastic pollution is damaging all marine organisms on a daily basis and that however small your action is, everyone can help to reduce marine plastics.

Yorkshire Water are hoping visitors to The Deep will also support the installation and make its time in Hull successful.

Lee Pitcher, head of resilience for Yorkshire Water said: “Fin is our way of showing everyone they can make a difference to save the sea and the creatures who live in it.”

The sculpture is expected to return to South Bay next year ahead of the summer.