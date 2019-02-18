Final guest announced for Sci-Fi Scarborough is a star of Red Dwarf

ctor Mark Dexter is the final guest to join the roster of famous faces for thet Sci-Fi Scarborough which takes place at Scarborough Spa from April 6 to 7.

Mark’s extensive TV and film credits include Red Dwarf, as Howard Rimmer, Doctor Who and Transformers.

He played former Prime Minister David Cameron in Channel 4 film Coalition and he will soon be appearing throughout season three of The Crown on Netflix.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson said: “Mark has an impressive CV so when he contacted us to see if we could fit him in we jumped at the chance, his portrayal of Howard Rimmer is hilarious, he’s such a nice guy, a great final guest for the event."

Confirmed guests are….

Chris Rankin - Percy Weasley - Harry Potter

Hugo Myatt - Treguard - Knightmare

Ross O’Hennessy - The Lord of Bones - Game of Thrones (Sat only)

Andrew Lee Potts - Primeval - Lucky Man - The Crown

Willie Coppen - Ewok - Return of the Jedi

Hattie Hayridge - Holly - Red Dwarf

Caroline Blakiston - Mon Mothma - Return of the Jedi

Mark Dexter - Howard Rimmer - Red Dwarf

For tickets visit www.scifiscarborough.co.uk or the venue www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees.

Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.