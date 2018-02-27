Finally! Seamer Road cones will be removed

The cones in Seamer Road are finally set to disappear as resurfacing works are due to start next week.

North Yorkshire County Council begins resurfacing and improvement work on Monday March 5.

The cones have been in place to prevent right turns into the B&M store after CCTV identified serious safety concerns. An agreement has now been reached with the owners of retail properties in the area and the cones will be replaced with a traffic island.

The work is expected to be completed within three weeks. Road and pavement closures will be put in place as work progresses. Pedestrian access for residents and visitors to properties in the area will be maintained whenever possible.

Traffic management will be in operation and advance warning of any road closures, waiting restrictions and diversions will be given by local notices and signs. Parking restrictions will also apply in the works area.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive Member for Highways, said: “I am delighted agreement has been reached and this work is getting under way to make the area safer. We apologise in advance for any disruption to residents and motorists that this important work may cause and thank them for their patience.’’

County Councillor Liz Colling, who represents the Falsgrave and Stepney division, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we resolved this issue. I am very pleased that the work will now start ‘’