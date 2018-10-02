Find out what Scarborough is doing to support World Mental Health Day

Groups and clubs in and around Scarborough are organising events to mark World Mental Health Day.

On 10 October members of the public and people working in health and social care are being invited to attend a marketplace event organised by the Scarborough and Ryedale Mental Health Forum.

Held at Scarborough Town Hall from 11am to 3.30pm, the event will see a variety of stands and workshops from local organisations that will be on hand to talk about the services they offer and give out general information and advice.

Although the focus for this year’s World Mental Health Day is young people, the event is open to all ages who may be interested.

Co-chair of Scarborough & Ryedale Mental Health Forum, Sophie Hall said: "One in 10 young people between the age of five to 16 have a mental health problem. Mental ill health often starts in young adulthood, over half of those with mental health problems experience symptoms before age 14.

"It’s vital that the community give young people access to the support, information and opportunities they need to grow up happy healthy and resilient.

“Mental health problems can affect anyone, any day of the year, but 10 October is a great day to show your support for better mental health and start looking after your own wellbeing. It’s also a perfect opportunity for professionals to catch up on what other services are providing.

"Scarborough has the joint highest suicide rate in North Yorkshire, Yorkshire and the North East have the highest suicide rates in England. We all need to do more to support people towards a better quality of life.”

Scarborough Athletic Club will also be supporting World Mental Health Day through a RunAndTalk campaign event.

The event, which is part of a nationwide initiative run by England Athletic, is supported by Mind and will take place at the Scarborough Rugby Club on 11 October at 7pm.

There will be a choice of three routes, which will include options for walking, jogging and running ranging from 2.2 miles to 4.5 miles.

The event is supported by a network of over 350 volunteer England Athletics Mental Health Champions who are active in affiliated athletics and running clubs across England to support those who are experiencing mental health problems.

The support available includes helping people start running, get back into running, or continue running as well as improve the mental well-being of existing members.

Representatives from local mental health organisations will also be attending.

World Mental Health Day takes place every October with the aim of breaking down the stigma and getting people talking about mental health and the affect it has on people’s lives.