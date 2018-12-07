Find out which shops in Scarborough are offering discounts this month

Businesses in town have got on board with a new Love Local campaign.

The initiative aims to encourage residents to support the town’s independent shops, bars and restaurants by offering a variety of discounts to attract customers through the door.

As part of the Scarborough News’ Love Your High Street campaign, in which we are also calling on shoppers to support their local high street, we have teamed up with Love Local to promote all the deals that people can take advantage of throughout December.

Jennifer Crowther, head of operations at Yorkshire in Business, is the driving force behind the scheme. She said: “We started six years ago with the Magic Tenner campaign. The idea behind that was that if you spend £10 in a local shop the amount that goes back into the community can be more than £50. We’re not doing that any more because some businesses struggle with the £10 discount so this year we decided to do a joint Love Local campaign to widen the scope and include services as well.

“What we want to do is raise awareness of the hidden talents, the small independent shops that people don’t know about and that make our town centre a unique place.”

So far up to 50 businesses have got involved with the initiative. Some of them are offering discounts of up to 25%.

Burrito and Nacho bar Sabroso on Dean Road are offering 10% off their adult meal deals to anyone quoting Love Local.

Owner Heather Smedley said: “I think it’s a great idea and I wanted to get involved with it. I personally tend to go to independent shops, there’s nothing wrong with chains but it’s nice to know that you’re supporting a family and you’re helping them have a nice Christmas.

“Also, a lot of people that don’t know about the campaign, they come in and ask us who else is doing it so it’s a way to promote other shops as well and help each other.”

As well as promoting offers from local traders, the campaign is also arranging special Christmas fairs to gather some of the town’s independent businesses under one roof and give people the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping all in one place.

The next event will take place at Woodend from 10am to 12pm on Monday 10 December.

Jenn added: “Christmas is a really crucial time for businesses. This is when they make most of their money. The months between Christmas and Easter are usually very quiet, people don’t spend much so we need to help shops survive that gap. This is also another way to support businesses that don’t even have shops. It can be a chance for them to establish themselves so that one day they’ll be able to buy premises.”

The campaign is valid throughout December.

You can see a list of all the offers here.