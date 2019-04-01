Find out who wants to be a Scarborough councillor

People in Scarborough will find out on Friday who they can vote for in May’s local elections.

The full list of candidates will be published this week following the closure of the period for people to stand for the authority.

In total, 46 councillors will represent 20 wards on Scarborough Council, a reduction from 50 councillors and 25 wards four years ago.

The nomination process for councillors closes on Wednesday.

The elections will be held on May 2 with the results for Scarborough counted and announced the following day.

Anyone who is going to be on holiday for the election has a fortnight to register for a postal vote.

A Scarborough Council spokesman added: “Anyone not on the register of electors will not be able to vote in the elections.

“There is still time for people to register and this can be done easily online at gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline of midnight, Friday April 12.

“Alternatively, people can contact the Customer First team for assistance on 01723 232323.

“Anyone who will be on holiday on May 2 can apply to vote by post or by proxy, which is someone that can vote on their behalf at the named elector’s usual polling station. More information about this can be found at scarborough.gov.uk/elections

“The deadline for applying to vote by post is 5pm, Monday April 15. The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm, Wednesday April 24.”

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service