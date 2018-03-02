Fined: Scarborough hotel only had a smoke alarm on the ground floor

Two companies have been fined a total of £48,000 for ‘reckless’ failings to meet fire safety mesaures at a Scarborough hotel.

Following an anonymous tip-off in December 2016, fire safety officers from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service visited Marine Residence and found a number of serious deficiencies.

The fire alarm at the Belmont Road hotel was ‘inappropriate’ and did not sound below the ground-floor, meaning sleeping guests would not have been alerted of a fire.

A fire-risk assessment had not been made and staff, including the manager, were not trained.

Some remedial work was completed more than two months after the given deadline.

The building’s owners, Daniel Johns Ltd and the management company Silver Hopkins Ltd pleaded guilty to three and four offences respectively at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates said this was a very serious case and commented that they considered raising the harm level which would result in a higher fine.

They said that “the parties’ conduct was not naïve, but reckless” and “the companies were very slow to react to the concerns of the fire authority”.

Daniel Johns Ltd was fined £23,000 plus £2,485 cost and victim surcharge of £120.

Silver Hopkins Ltd was fined £25,000 plus £2,485 costs and £120 victim surcharge.

Station manager Eddie Head, of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “In this case following the inspection, prohibition and enforcement notices were served. An investigation was conducted because the fire safety problems were numerous and serious.

"Neither of the responsible persons had not given sufficient thought to what might happen if a fire had occurred.

“North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will, in most cases, give responsible persons chance to comply with the legislation before taking legal proceedings. However, where there is risk to life, of death or serious injury in the event of fire, prosecution will be considered and where appropriate taken.”