Fire crews were called to reports of a fire in a block of flats in Scarborough last night (Thursday 20).

The call was made at 7.25pm and crews from Scarborough and Filey attended the address on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

On investigation they found it was actually a large rubbish fire in the open behind the building.

The fire had been left unattended and had spread to approx. 3m of adjacent fence.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they believe the cause to be deliberate.