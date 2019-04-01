Fire crews called to several incidents in Scarborough

Scarborough and Filey fire crews responded to three incidents from yesterday evening to the early hours of this morning.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a small fire in a washing machine at a residential care home at Granville Square this morning at 2.54am.

The crew contained the fire to the washing machine and extinguished by crews using a metal bar and a thermal imaging camera.

It was determined that the cause of the fire was due to a build up of material in the washer.

Scarborough crews were also called out yesterday evening to reports of smoke sighted near Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, at 5.30pm.

On arrival crews confirmed this was a fire involving bracken and extinguished it using knapsack sprayers.

Crews were also called to Clifton Street at at 5.58pm to reports of a fire in a field. It was controlled burning under safe supervision.