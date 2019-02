Four fire crews from around the area attended a blaze off Scalby Road, Scarborough, last night.

Two crews from Scarborough, assisted by a crew from Robin Hoods Bay and a crew from Filey extinguished a garage fire that was well alight on arrival.

The fire happened just off Scalby Road

Crews also protected nearby properties with main jets. Breathing apparatus was used.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently being investigated.