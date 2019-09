Fire crews have tackled a large building fire on Station Road in Ganton.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.44am this morning (25/09) with reports of the fire.

The building measured 10m x 40m.

Crews fought to extinguish the fire, saving half of the building and managed to get much of the contents out.

The incident escalated to four fire engines on scene and crews used hose reels and main jets to tackle the fire.

They left the scene at 6.15am.