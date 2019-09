Fire crews are tackling a large building fire on Station Road in Ganton.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.44am this morning with reports of the fire.

The building measures 10m x 40m.

Crews have fought to extinguish the fire, saving half of the building and have managed to get much of the contents out.

The incident escalated to 4 fire engines on scene and crews will be scaling back to 2 pumps shortly.

The crews have used hose reels and main jets to tackle the fire.