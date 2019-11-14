Fire service called out to Scarborough FIVE times in just one shift
Fire crews have been called out to five incidents in Scarborough in just one shift.
On Wednesday night, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service attended incidents to both commercial and residential properties in the town.
At 6.28pm firemen received a report of a fire in a bin near a commercial property. Just a few minutes later, at 6.52pm, crews were called out to a report of an alarm going off in a property which turned out to be a false alarm.
At 8.20pm and 8.30pm crews attended two different incidents in which a smoke alarm had been set off by cooking fumes while at 12.10am firefighters visited a commercial property where an alarm had gone off. This was due to a faulty smoke detector.