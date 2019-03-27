Fire services tackle huge moorland fire on A171 near Whitby

Fire services have tackled a huge moorland fire on the A171.

Cleveland Fire Brigade received reports of a grass fire in the Grinkle area, between Guisborough and Whitby, just after midnight.

A spokesperson from the force said: "It was very windy which led to spreading. Six appliances from Cleveland attended and North Yorkshire sent four appliances, this is on the boarder of our area.

"This has been scaled back this morning. Two Cleveland appliances will remain today to check for any hot spots and monitor."