Firefighters called as youths throw burning clothes from window in Scarborough

Crews from Scarborough, Sherburn and Filey rushed to the scene on Castle Road after reports of smoke rising from a flat at 11pm on Friday 22 October.

However, on arrival, firefighters found that youths had set fire to a small amount of clothing and thrown it from a window into a yard area below.

The clothes were stamped out prior to the firefighters arrival. The property was ventilated using a large fan.

Firefighters were called out to incidents several times over the weekend.

Firefighters from Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay were called to reports of a kitchen carriage fire on an empty train on Front Street, Grosmont, near Whitby.

Fire crews said the fire was confined to an area between the internal wood panelling and the external stainless steel panel of the train when they arrived at 10.17am on Sunday October 24.