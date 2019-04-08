Firefighters called out to burnt out Mercedes car in Scarborough quarry

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a car that is believed to have been dumped and set alight.

The Scarborough team attended a quarry near the Burton Riggs Nature Reserve, Eastfield, where the Mercedes A class car was left, at 1.03pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were unable to access the field, they carried out an inspection of the vehicle and left the incident in the hands of the police who were on scene."

Police say that enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ref 12190062310.