Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey attend 'devastating' house fire on Barrowcliff Road

Firefighters received the call at 2.30pm on Tuesday January 7 and two Scarborough appliances and crew from Filey attended

The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage.

A 30 year old male was out of the property on arrival of crews and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to the property at 2.30pm on Tuesday February 7

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a 45mm main jet, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools used.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

