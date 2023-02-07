News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey attend 'devastating' house fire on Barrowcliff Road

Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey Fire Stations have attended a fire at a two-storey semi-detached house on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 6:52pm

Firefighters received the call at 2.30pm on Tuesday January 7 and two Scarborough appliances and crew from Filey attended

The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 30 year old male was out of the property on arrival of crews and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to the property at 2.30pm on Tuesday February 7
Most Popular

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a 45mm main jet, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools used.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A family member, who asked not to be named, said the fire was devastating, but wanted to reassure people that everyone involved was safe.

IN PICTURES: The aftermath of the devastating fire at Betton Farm

ScarboroughFiley