Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey attend 'devastating' house fire on Barrowcliff Road
Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey Fire Stations have attended a fire at a two-storey semi-detached house on Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough.
Firefighters received the call at 2.30pm on Tuesday January 7 and two Scarborough appliances and crew from Filey attended
The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage.
A 30 year old male was out of the property on arrival of crews and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a 45mm main jet, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools used.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A family member, who asked not to be named, said the fire was devastating, but wanted to reassure people that everyone involved was safe.