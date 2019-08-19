Firefighters rescue man and dog from kitchen fire in Scarborough flat

Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey attended a fire in the kitchen of a first floor flat on Falsgrave Road in the early hours of Sunday.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 3.30am on Sunday August 18.

The fire resulted in damage to a pan and light smoke damage to the flat and a man in his 30s and a border collie were rescued from the property by firefighters.

The ambulance service also attended and provided the man with a precautionary check-up for smoke inhalation.

The fire crew fiitted smoke detectors and raised the alarm to other residents in the building.

The fire service say they believe the cause of the fire was a pan left unattended.