Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a garden shed in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident on Hoxton Road shortly after 9pm on Monday July 22.

The fire, whose cause is believed to be accidental, caused damage to rear windows, gutters and fascia of a house. The interior of property was damaged by smoke.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. It was reopened around 9.30pm.