Firefighters tackling underground peat fire at Scarborough Road, Muston

Firefighters in Filey were due to return today to a peat fire in Muston which has been burning underground.

Firefighters attended Scarborough Road in Muston yesterday to reports of a deep seated peat fire in the area which reports stated it had been burning for a considerable amount of time under ground.

A crew from Filey used around 2,000 litres of water, but due to its depth the fire is still burning under ground.

Due to fading light and the location, fire crews left the scene and were due to revisit today.