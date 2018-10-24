Firework set off near Scalby School by student

A firework has been let off near the grounds of Scalby School by a student.

The incident happened yesterday, with a text sent out to parents this afternoon briefly outlining the events.

The text sent to parents

A full investigation has been launched by the school to find out who was behind the incident.

The text to parents read: "at the end of school yesterday, a student discharged a firework in the vicinity of the school grounds. Please be assured that a full investigation has been launched today in order to identify who was responsible."