Firm at forefront of broadband delivery

The Better Broadband Voucher Scheme that provided up to £350 support for people unable to access broadband speeds above 2Mbps has just been relaunched.

Save9 Ltd, Scarborough’s very own rural broadband specialist, has been an authorised supplier on the broadband scheme for more than two years.

The local tech company operates its own network of wireless internet towers along the North Yorkshire coast and now the North East coast – the first of which is sited on top of Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough.

The firm’s wireless internet service is beamed to rural locations many miles away – such as Staintondale, Ravenscar, Harwood Dale, Sleights, Scaling Dam, Willerby, Folkton, Staxton, Lebberston, Reighton Sands, The Wolds, Filey and Malton.

Steve Bromham, Save9’s director of business development, said: “We’re very excited that the BBVS scheme has been extended until December 2019. As a local internet service provider, we continue to increase our Gigabit fibre links that feed our wireless towers to reach more homes and businesses further afield to new locations in and around Scarborough, Whitby, the Esk Valley, Guisborough and Middlesbrough.”

Email info@save9.com or call 01723 817999 for more information about the scheme.