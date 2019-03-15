Firm close to solution on plastic recycling

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake recently paid a special visit to Hydramotion in Malton.

Mr Hollinrake said he was very impressed by the company, a leading designer and manufacturer of a range of advanced sensors.

Hydramotion specialises in the measurement of the thickness of liquids, also called viscosity, and are involved in everything from chocolate to cancer drugs.

Mr Hollinrake was given a tour of the company by John Gallagher, who founded it 25 years ago and who now employs over 30 people, to discuss his work and ambitions.

Mr Hollinrake said: “John has developed a brilliant new device that may well be the key solution to enable the recycling and reverse conversion of plastics.

“It is fantastic to see a local company like Hydramotion lead the way in such an important area as plastic recycling, which is a huge concern to all of us. Without urgent action to cut demand, it is estimated 34 billion tonnes of plastic will have been manufactured globally by 2050.

“John is rightly proud of his record, among other things, of being a destination employee and his current export tally of over 80 countries.”

Mr Gallagher said: “Most people are not aware of how close to Hydramotion they already are; if you open your fridge or kitchen cupboard we control the manufacture of ketchup, mayonnaise, yoghurt – even the floors you walk on!

“The world’s biggest companies rely on us to get it right for them and the reward is the global reputation and leadership which comes from doing just that. We follow nobody, but constantly push the limits of what is possible and innovate on a daily basis.

“It’s a combination of deep science and uncompromising design and engineering backed by solid patents.

“An example is the pioneering work with the control and measurement of recycled plastic making it easier to use in the manufacture of a new product. It has been a pleasure to show Mr Hollinrake around our Technology Centre and demonstrate the investments we are making across the business and thank him for his support and interest.”

Councillor Michael Cleary, chairman of Ryedale District Council and local ward member, said: “It’s always a delight to showcase some of the World-Class companies in Ryedale and a special privilege to visit John Gallagher and his team at Hydromotion again.”