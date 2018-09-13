Firm has designs on artwork for fashion week

Scarborough-based business So… Visualise is creating bespoke artwork in readiness for London Fashion Week.

The highlight of the fashion world’s calendar takes place from Friday 14 to Tuesday 18 September at The Store Studio, The Strand in the nation’s capital showcasing designers from around the globe.

So … Visualise owner, Lisa Borrie and her team of bespoke artisan creators have been commissioned by brand agency Momentum to create a varied selection of one-off bespoke art and prop pieces that will be on display throughout the prestigious event.

Lisa said: “Our incredibly talented team has appealed to Momentum, the world’s largest total brand experience agency, who’ve commissioned 46 artwork pieces from us that will be in a prominent public area at the venue.

“The exact requirements are under wraps until the show itself but we can reveal that we require the skills of a vinyl print artist, bespoke prop makers and individual artists, to name a few.

“This latest commission is testament to So… Visualise’s teamwork and our strong position in the bespoke prop creation industry.”

The pieces are being created locally before being carefully packed and shipped to London ready for one of the fashion world’s most important events.