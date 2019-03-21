Firm radiates with pride over Queen’s Award

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, David Kerfoot MBE, has presented representatives of Cast Iron Radiators Ltd with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The Scarborough-based company has been recognised for its achievements in International Export.

As one of the United Kingdom’s leading manufacturers of traditional radiators, Cast Iron Radiators Ltd assemble and finish their traditional radiators at the Barrys Lane site.

Accompanied by the Mayor of Scarborough, the chairman of North Yorkshire County Council and representatives of Scarborough Borough Council, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant was pleased to learn of the growth of Cast Iron Radiators manufacturing in North Yorkshire and the skilled manufacturing jobs being created.

Managing director David Messenger said: We are thrilled with this award and the national recognition of our leadership role in manufacturing traditional radiators in the UK.

“It is at times like these it is important to reflect on the achievements of our staff and think of the next stages of growth.”

In celebration of receiving this coveted award, Cast Iron Radiators Ltd announced the release of a new radiator casting – the Queens 4 column Cast Iron Radiators.