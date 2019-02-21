First glimpse of this year's world-famous Gilbert and Sullivan festival

The 26th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival will be back in the magnificent Royal Hall, Harrogate, from Wednesday August 7 to Sunday August 18.

The festival is now a firm favourite with local and international visitors alike who make their annual trip from as far afield as Hawaii, Australia and Japan for two weeks of spectacular entertainment.

The annual event – founded by Ian Smith, who is also its artisitc director – is a celebration of performances of one of the country’s most successful and enduring musical partnerships – Sir Arthur Sullivan and WS Gilbert.

The festival features 30 full-scale productions staged in the Royal Hall and its adjoining specially-built Utopia Theatre. Lectures and films are also available every morning throughout the festival.

Major highlights include four productions of The Gondoliers, The Pirates of Penzance, The Yeomen of the Guard and The Mikado performed by the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company prior to a UK tour.

Experience the wit and humour of Gilbert’s magical dialogue along with Sullivan’s glorious music.

“The Gilbert and Sullivan Festival is fun, it’s friendly, it’s for all the family and a very warm Yorkshire welcome is waiting.” said spokesman Bernard Lockett.

Festival Programme – The Royal Hall

August 7 – The Gondoliers National G&S Opera Company

August 8 – Patience, Forbear! Theatre

August 9 – Iolanthe, New London Opera Group

August 10 – The Mikado and The Pirates of Penzance, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company

August 11 – The Pirates of Penzance and The Yeomen of the Guard, National G&S Opera Company

August 12 – The Sorcerer, Peak Opera

August 13 – Trial by Jury and HMS Pinafore, Bus Pass Opera

August 14 – The Mikado and The Yeomen of the Guard, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company

August 15 – Princess Ida, SavoyNet Performing Group, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company

August 16 – HMS Pinafore and Ruddigore, Charles Court Opera

August 17 – The Yeomen of the Guard and The Mikado, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company

August 18 The Gondoliers and The Pirates of Penzance – National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company

Tickets from £18 are now on open sale from the box office: 01422 323252 or online at www.gsfestivals.org

Tickets can also be purchased from the Tourist Information Offices in Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough.