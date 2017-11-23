First guests for book event

Comedian Ruth Jones and actors George Costigan and Robert Daws have been revealed as the first stars of Books by the Beach 2018.

The literature event will run at various locations in Scarborough from Wednesday April 11 to Sunday April 15.

Jones, who wrote the hit TV sitcom Gavin and Stacey, will be talking about her debut novel Never Greener at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on the Sunday at 7pm.

Never Greener is described as a witty and wise story of life’s second chances and the dangers of taking them.

Jones also won acclaim for her performances in BBC dramas Tess of the D’Urbervilles, Little Dorrit and for the lead role as Hattie Jacques in Hattie.

Costigan, best known for Rita Sue and Bob Too and Happy Valley, and Daws, Dr Gordon Ormerod in the Scarborough-set The Royal, share a stage at Scarborough Library Concert Room on the Sunday at 5pm.

Daws will be talking about his detective series set in Gibraltar – The Rock and the Poisoned Rock.

They are a mix of espionage, intrigue and murder.

The third in his series Killing Rock will be available in the spring.

Costigan will be talking about the Single Soldier – his debut novel set in wartime France during the German occupation.

It’s an emotive tale, where history, secrets and passion collide.

Books by the Beach director Heather French said: “It’s so exciting to be announcing names for next year.

“I’m delighted that these three brilliant actors are taking time out of their busy schedules to appear.”

Tickets for Costigan and Daws events will be available when the full programme is announced early next year.

Tickets for Ruth Jones’ event are on sale at the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office now.

Also available from the Stephen Joseph Theatre are Books by the Beach gift vouchers – prized at £5 and £10.