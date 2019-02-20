First images of holiday home for sick children in Scarborough, built by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, released

The first images of a holiday home for sick children being built in Scarborough by the family of Bradley Lowery have been released.

Six-year-old Bradley died in July 2017 having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18-months-old.

The first images of the house being built by the Bradley Lowery Foundation in Scarborough have been released.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough and now his charity, the Bradley Lowery Foundation, is building a holiday home there on land gifted to it by Scarborough Borough Council.

Bradley Lowery House, on land off Burniston Road, would allow other sick children and their families to enjoy a break in the seaside town.

The plans have been lodged with Scarborough Council this week and architects Building Design Northern (BDN) have released images of how the home will look, based on ideas and suggestions from Bradley’s foundation.

The supporting documents submitted to the council adds: “This important facility is conceived as a new holiday-home typology for families who have children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising medical conditions.

The first images of the house being built by the Bradley Lowery Foundation in Scarborough have been released.

“The house accommodates the extended family and friends of the sick child so that they can collectively have a luxury holiday in a state-of-the-art facility.”

The five-bedroom house, which will sit on land formerly part of the Scalby Manor Estate, will also include a gym and sauna along with a barbecue terrace.

The document from BDN, which gave its time for free to the project, adds that Scarborough was Bradley’s “favourite place to visit” and that funding for the home has come from a number of sources including football clubs Sunderland, for whom Bradley was a mascot, and Premier League side Everton.