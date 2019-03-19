First stage of Scarborough Hospital acute services review is completed, here's what happens next

Pressures over recruitment and an ageing population will be major issues facing Scarborough Hospital in the coming years, an investigation has revealed.

The first stage of the Scarborough Acute Services Review has been published today (Tuesday) following data collected from staff and patients.

While no recommendations have yet been made, the retention of the hospital’s accident and emergency department has been promised by health chiefs.

The report outlines the four key challenges that acute services currently face, particularly in relation to the changing needs of the population, the ability to recruit specialist staff, meeting national standards and targets, and making the best use of available resources.

Work is now underway to plan the next phase of the review. This will involve using the information gathered so far to look at a range of possible ways these services might be delivered. It is expected that, from this work, a shortlist of possible options will be developed.

Mike Proctor, chief executive of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Scarborough Hospital, said: “At the start of this review all partners were absolutely clear in their belief that there was a need for Scarborough Hospital to have a 24/7 emergency department. The evidence gathered so far in the review supports this.

“We now need to build on this work and develop our workforce models to make sure that people who live in the Scarborough area can continue to access the care they need now, and the care they will need in the future.”

The review is being carried out by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust alongside the Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership, North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups and the East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

The next step of the review will be talking to patients, staff and other medical groups to determine an action plan based on the evidence collected.

Amanda Bloor, accountable officer for the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, added: “We want everyone in our communities to have the best possible care.

“By supporting GPs, hospital staff and community-based services to work together we can help people live healthier lives. This might mean responding differently to local health challenges to meet the changing needs of our population.

“We will continue to engage with and talk to staff, patients, and other stakeholders, including external experts like the Royal Colleges during this process.”



