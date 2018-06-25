Fishing boat sinks in Scarborough Harbour

A fishing boat which was moored in Scarborough Harbour has sunk.

The 16m Crusader, registered in Milford Haven on the south coast, didn't have far to descent as the water was only a few feet deep.

It is not yet known what caused the boat to sink.

Scarborough RNLI, the coastguard and the harbourmaster were involved in dealing with the incident at 10.20pm on Friday night (June 22).

The inshore lifeboat was tasked with moving three other vessels tethered alongside it, removing a life-raft and other objects that might have floated away and laying a boom to stop escaped fuel spreading further into the harbour.