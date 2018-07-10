Five burglaries in North Yorkshire linked to dozens more in south of England

A SERIES of five burglaries across North Yorkshire are believed to be linked to dozens more in Hampshire and the Thames Valley.

A cross-force investigation is being led by Thames Valley Police, with help from detectives from North Yorkshire Police’s York Investigation Hub.

The five local burglaries have taken place in Harrogate, York, Whixley and Scarborough.

While detectives are conducting investigations into all five, detectives have also today appealed for information about one of the burglaries, in Harrogate.

This took place at Hookstone Road between 9.30am and 10am on June 1, when burglars broke into a property by forcing the centre door panel of the front door, leaving a hole sufficiently large enough to walk through.

However, once inside they were disturbed by the owner's sons, who were inside at the time and left empty-handed.

As the property owner returned shortly after, a man and woman who were visiting Harrogate said they had seen a man run down the side of the property and then get into a BMW car with another two men and leave in the direction of Leeds Road.

Police are appealing to these witnesses, or anyone else who was in the Hookstone Road area of Harrogate at the time of the incident and may have seen anything which would assist the investigation, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Det Con Julie Carter or David Pegg via 101 or email Julie.Carter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.