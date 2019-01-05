Five-star Scarborough Athletic grab home win against Hednesford

Scarborough Athletic produced a five-star display as they brought their dismal run to an end with a 5-2 home win against Hednesford Town.

After what had been an rollercoaster week both on and off the park, Boro did enough on the attacking front to make sure they bagged all three points.

Desperate for win, Boro attacked the game early on with Michael Coulson orchestrating much of their attacking play.

He was rewarded for his efforts around the 20-minute mark, when Boro sliced beautifully through their opponents.

Luke Lofts picked out his attacking partner on the left and Coulson cut inside to smash the ball into the roof of the net.

Hednesford looked to forge their way back into the battle, but all they could muster was an Andre Johnson shot that was palmed away from goal by Tommy Taylor.

Boro were unlucky not to extend their lead in the 40th minute when Ryan Watson collected on the edge of the box and fizzed a strike just wide with keeper Mate Deczki clawing at the air.

A second goal arrived minutes later in regulation fashion, James Walshaw rising unmarked in the box to head home a corner.

Then, just for good measure, Boro added a third goal just before the interval, with Lofts again playing a key role.

After Coulson burst out of defence, Lofts collected on half-way and after charging into the area he rolled into the path of Watson. The finish was never in doubt.

Boss Steve Kittrick is a huge believer in big starts to halves, which is precisely what Boro didn't do.

Instead they invited pressure in the opening minutes of the second and from this Hednesford brought it back to 3-1, Reece King sweeping home a Matt Dodd centre from close range.

The choppy waters were chartered by Boro and they once again set sail on a course for victory.

It was that man Watson who made it 4-1. Collecting on the left after a flowing move, the former Farsley man rifled into the back of the net off the underside of the bar.

A crazy few minutes followed, with the floodgates continuing to creep open.

Firstly, Hednesford thought they had found another lifeline when king flicked his second beyond the despairing hand of Taylor.

But Lofts restored the three-goal cushion at 5-2, rolling home after Walshaw's smart shot had been saved.

There was still time for Hednesford's Dodd to place a third goal into the Boro net, but by then there wasn't enough time for a grandstand comeback.