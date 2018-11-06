Five-star Scarborough Athletic see off Redcar

Scarborough Athletic charged to a 5-0 North Riding FA Senior Cup success on Tuesday night at Redcar Town.

With youngsters Robbie Scarborough, Aidan Thurston and Ben Atkinson making debut starts for Boro, Steve Kittrick's visitors made a lively start.

James Cadman and Jackson Jowett both went close by grazing the woodwork, while striker Scarborough saw his header saved by the keeper.

Boro's pressure continued and they were eventually rewarded when Luke Lofts had his legs swept away in the box and the same player brushed himself down to pick out the bottom corner from the penalty spot.

After the half-time chat, Boro came out with renewed vigour and installed more of a bed settee than a cushion between the sides.

Firstly, Jack Johnson nodded home from close range after Kev Burgess had won a towering header in the box.

Then it was Nathan Valentine, who raced onto a James Cadman ball and dinked delightfully home.

Cadman got in on the act soon after when he collected out wide and looped in a ball into the box that hit the post and nestled in the net.

The lead should have been extended even further after sub George Walmsley was tripped by keeper Mike Algie, but the referee bafflingly said no.

Walmsley was rewarded for his tenacity with just a few minutes left on the clock, smashing home from 10 yards to give the home keeper no hope at all.

That wrapped up a five-star display from Boro and allowed them on the path through to the competition's next round.