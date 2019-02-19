Five teenagers to face charges after allegedly stealing mobile phones from Scarborough Currys

Five teenagers will appear in court today (19 February) charged with robbery following an incident in Scarborough on Sunday.

Police were called at 12.25pm on Sunday 17 February to an incident at Currys on Seamer Road when a number of mobile phones were stolen.

A short time later, police arrested four suspects in the local area, followed by a fifth in York on Monday 18 February.

All five suspects, who are from Leeds, have been charged with robbery and were remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court. They are aged 19, 16 and three aged 15.