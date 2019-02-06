Flamingo Land Coast - here's what we know so far

The designs have got everybody in Scarborough talking - a multi-million pound new attraction for the seafront.

Plans for Flamingo Land Coast show a four-storey building on Foreshore Road with space for attractions, education facilities, restaurants and children’s play areas.

Another building adjacent to the main area will house a “winter garden” and will also feature a viewing area. To the rear of the main building, accessed from the roof, is the rollercoaster with the cliffhanger tower, which will stand 60 metres tall.

Scarborough Council leader Derek Bastiman said it would be a 'state-of-the-art and extremely high quality attraction'. Read more here.

