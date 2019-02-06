Flamingo Land Coast: new attraction won't be an asset to Scarborough, says Civic Society

Plans for the new Flamingo Land attraction in Scarborough's South Bay have been criticised by the town's Civic Society.

After the first impressions of what the site could look like were released yesterday – you can see them here – President Adrian Perry said he already received 'quite a lot of emails of outrage' from the public and he himself is not pleased with the intrusion of the new winter garden circular glass box in St Nicholas Gardens.

He said: "I think it's wrong because the gardens have been public for as long as I can remember and suddenly they're stealing it from the people of Scarborough.

"The appearance of the tower completely ruins the skyline, I don't think this will be an asset to South Bay and as the president of the Civic Society I received quite a lot of emails of outrage from people who think it will ruin the appearance of Scarborough."

Although many don't seem too impressed with the latest designs, a few others pointed out that the new attraction will be better than the current empty space on the former Futurist site.

Here's people's split opinions on the plans

However, Mr Perry said, this is not the right way to go about it.

"I think that's coming from the school of 'anything is better than nothing' but as a town we should be aspiring to make Scarborough more beautiful and not just take whatever comes our way."

Flamingo Land is now working on a detailed planning application and a public consultation will be take place in the future to allow the public to make their views heard.