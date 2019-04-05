Flamingo Land gets the go-ahead for Ryedale hotel expansion plans

A new investment in the area's tourist industry has been given the green light by Ryedale Council's planning committee.

The scheme will see a major development at Ashfield Country Manor Hotel, Kirby Misperton, by its owners Flamingo Land, of a two-storey extension, orangery, new guest rooms, eight guest accommodation pods, and a swimming pool.

The committee approved the plan after making a site visit.

The parish council had said it was concerned about potential noise resulting from the development, while a neighbour had said it could result in anti-social behaviour.

But Alan Goforth, planning officer, said: "Tourism makes a significant contribution to the local economy. The development will contribute to the range and choice of accommodation in Ryedale and generate employment."