Flamingo Land helps create nature reserve

Flamingo Land has announced its involvement in the acquisition and protection of an important area of tropical forest in Tanzania.

Following on from Flamingo Land’s Udzungwa Forest Project (UFP), the company has managed to reach an agreement to create a 26km2 nature reserve with multiple parties (including the Tanzania Forest Conservation Group, Tanzanian Government, Rainforest Trust, World Land Trust, Aage V Jensen Foundation, four local villages and a sugar company).

The Magombera Forest reserve will protect a vitally important area and a unique species community found nowhere else in the world.

Gordon Gibb, Flamingo Land’s owner, said: “This is the culmination of my life’s work and passion and that of the company Flamingo Land.”

UFP began life 12 years ago after Mr Gibb expressed an interest to the University of York to begin an environmental and conservation project with world-wide importance.

This led to Mr Gibb being introduced to Dr Marshall and his forest research in Tanzania. After visiting the field it was decided that Flamingo Land and Dr Marshall (a PhD student at the time) would work to achieve the same goals.

The Magombera Forest area will now be researched and protected for future generations.