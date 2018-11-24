Flamingo Land host open day to celebrate refurbished education centre

Flamingo Land is holding a special event to celebrate the official opening of its newly refurbished education centre.

The Udzungwa Discovery Centre has a new look with inspiration taken from the Udzungwa Forest Project - Flamingo Land’s flagship conservation project which is taking place in Tanzania.

The Mud Monster is published by Otter-Barry Books and is on sale now.

The open day will take place on Thursday November 29 and the guest of honour will be author Jonnie Wild, whose Five Flamingos series of books is raising money for Flamingo Land’s conservation work in Africa.

Jonnie will host a fun, interactive session for youngsters based on one of his books and will be signing copies of his latest publication, The Mud Monster, which will be on sale.

The Mud Monster, written by Jonnie Wild and illustrated by Brita Granström, is the second in the Five Flamingos series, which takes youngsters on a vivid and exciting trip into the world of African wildlife.

Dr Sarah Spooner, education centre manager, said: “We’re really pleased with the transformation and how the centre is looking now.

“The interior is modelled on a Tanzanian rainforest and in terms of useable space it’s much better.

“The feedback has been great - people who have been before say they can’t believe how much it has changed.”

Guests will be invited from local schools and from 12.30pm the event is open to home educators and members of the public with young children.

During the day there will be the following sessions:

10:30-11:30 school KS2 - African Rangers (invitation only)

11:30-12:30 - school KS1- with Jonnie Wild (invitation only)

12:30-13:30 - break for lunch

13:30-14:30 - interactive storytime with Jonnie Wild

14:30-15:00 - book signing

15:00 - ‘meet a creature’ with the Education Team

The centre is home to a number of creatures, such as corn snakes, stick insects, hissing cockroaches, African land snails and tree frogs, who all live in special enclosures and are part of the education sessions.

Animal handling sessions are held at 3pm daily and school groups are welcome to book in for a visit.

For details on how to book a place at the open day, plus admission charges, email zooeducation@flamingoland.co.uk