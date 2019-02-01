Futurist site

Flamingo Land on Scarborough seafront: here are the latest plans on how it will look

Flamingo Land has submitted a 'screening opinion request' to Scarborough Council for its attraction on the former Futurist site: and here are its latest images.

The plans show a four-storey building on Foreshore Road with space for attractions, education facilities, restaurants and children’s play areas. Another building adjacent to the main area will house a “winter garden” and will also feature a viewing area. To the rear of the main building, accessed from the roof, is the rollercoaster with the cliffhanger tower, which will stand 60 metres tall, also at the rear. FULL STORY HERE

Front elevation from Foreshore Road

1. Flamingo Land plans

Side elevation

2. Flamingo Land plans

Ground and first floor plans

3. Flamingo Land plans

Second and third storeys

4. Flamingo Land plans

